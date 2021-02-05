Parents make kids clean up their vandalism

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A group of children have been made to clean up their destruction following the unlawful breaking into the only childcare centre in Tennant Creek.

Sometime during the evening of 26 January, six children aged 9 to 13 are alleged to have unlawfully entered and ransacked the premises, causing extensive damage and mess, according to a police report.

“In cooperation with the parents and responsible guardians and police, the children returned to the centre and cleaned up their mess,” says Barkly Superintendent Kylie Anderson.

“Community leadership and cooperation between residents, the families involved and police led to the children learning to take immediate responsibility for their actions. They spent three hours cleaning and tidying up.

“Unfortunately a significant amount of damage to a local and essential agency in this community was caused as a result of the behaviour of a few,” says Superintendent Anderson.

PHOTO courtesy Tennant Times: Kids were made cleaning up this building that they had vandalised.