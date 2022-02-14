Talk of the Town

There is a lot of disappointment about the mothballing of the Alice Springs News: prominent locals – significantly not including politicians, with the exception to date of one, Cr Marli Banks – have given their views in the readers’ comment boxes under the report announcing the changes.

We are very much gratified by what they are saying.

These comments and the sustained comments history of the News since we went online in 2011 (more than 26,000 published comments to date) make it clear that many in town want a forum for civilised discussions of local issues. Well, here it is.

All subjects are fair game, just use the box at the bottom of this note. We will continue to moderate the section.

PHOTO: Night market in the Mall.

ERWIN CHLANDA, Editor

[ED – Independent Member for Araluen Robyn sent a message on February 14: “Sad news about you and Kieran hanging up your saddles” and spoke about us on the ABC. Thank you!]

[ED – See also reader comment from Jimmy Cocking on February 15.]