Casino owners plan 235 apartments

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Plans to build about 235 new “residential apartments across five new residential buildings” varying from four to five storeys with basement parking and a new child care are being considered by the Development Consent Authority (DCA).

Some of the planned buildings exceed current height limits.

The project will cover most of the eight hectare casino and convention centre site in Alice Springs, with some buildings close to neighbouring properties (photo at top).

Town Councillor and real estate agent Eli Melky, speaking on his own behalf and not for the town council, says the additional rental space is needed by the town and so is commercial development in general.

DCA’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8. The local members are Deepika Mathur, Christopher Neck, Allison Bitar and Matt Paterson. Steve Brown is the alternate member for Allison Bitar and Matt Paterson. The chairwoman is Suzanne Philip.

According to the application, on behalf of Iris Capital Group Pty Ltd, the new owners of the complex, the project will also include “redevelopment and extensions to the existing casino, bars, entertainment venues and restaurants, the part removal and addition of hotel rooms (a net increase), a new hotel lobby, gymnasium, day spa and creche.

“Whilst all land uses are consistent and anticipated with the Zone TC (Tourist Commercial) the height of the proposed new residential buildings extends beyond the height limit specified” and this has triggered the application, it states.