Tourists needed for tourism

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Big investment in Central Australia is continuing because its assets – mostly climate and landscape – are overcoming the staff problems not unknown elsewhere around the globe.

So says Nicole Walsh, CEO of the Alice Chamber of commerce, following Lasseter’s announcement of a $100m upgrade.

However, Danial Rochford, Tourism Central Australia CEO, says the industry is in sharp decline because of numbers: “You can’t have a tourism industry without tourists.”

He says the industry is running on visitors from SA, Queensland and NT while Vic and NSW are in lock-down.

For example, Yulara had 15 air services a week during the pandemic. Now there are two.

It is understood he Lasseter resort money will be spent mostly on tourism facilities, not gambling.

Ms Walsh says the Larapinta trail and mountain bike racing are big draw cards.

PHOTO: A Lasseters upgrade in 2011.