Peter Latz talks to the land, and it answers back

By OSCAR PERRI

Part botanic field guide, part autobiography, and part a history of the people of Central Australia, Peter Latz’s new book “Tough, Tantalizing or Tasty” reflects the author’s belief in the ability of the natural environment to tell a captivating story.

Gastrolobium brevipes

While the reader will learn plenty about the features and environments of the plants endemic to the Australian desert through the 80 double-page entries, adorned with much photography, there is just as much to be garnered about Latz himself.

The entries are littered with his own anecdotes about his upbringing at Hermannsburg Mission, growing up alongside and learning from Aboriginal people, and his long experience working in the area as a plant ecologist.

There’s hardly a dull moment – dreaming sites and their stories, “love magic’ and the ensuing romances, discovering new species, native sweet potatoes as big as your head, and the potential of one of our native wattles to feed the world.

“A group of geologists made its way up an incline in the Palm Valley area where Magellan had a small oil and gas field. Peter Latz was with us as a special attraction. It was in the seventies.

Actinotus schwartzii

“He began to talk about the land, its creatures and how they reacted with each other in this harsh yet magnificent part of The Centre. Over a good half hour, story by story a drama unfolded, with a compelling logic, delivered by Latzi in his spellbinding style.

“The size of the land he was talking about was just one square metre.”

This often-told story by News editor Erwin Chlanda, whenever Latz’s name is mentioned, demonstrates the deep knowledge and admiration for desert plants that are apparent in the book.

The book was launched at Olive Pink Gardens last week, the gardens had been given the manuscript by Latz, and a group have spent the last couple of years editing and formatting it, as well as compiling the photography.

Speaking at the event, Dr Ken Johnson, a long time colleague and adventure sharer of Latz’s, described his friend as a “practicing eccentric”.

“He gets out in the country, and he talks to it.

“The unnerving thing about it is that it seems to talk back to him, and tell him what’s going on.”

He commended Latz for his efforts to share the knowledge he has gathered over his years, through teaching new scientists and rangers about the area, and through published work.

“This book continues that sharing, and it’s been a marvelLous part of Peter’s career in The Centre.

“It’s important too that it gives us a sense of the man, how he’s come to be, and why there’s never going to be another one like him.”

Xanthorrhoea thorntonii

Latz himself said he hopes the book attracts some further attention to the unique plants and environment of the Australian desert.

He sees a lot of potential uses for them especially as climate change looms, if “people down south” make the effort to do the research.

“Tough, Tantalising or Tasty” is available at Olive Pink Garden and Red Kangaroo bookshop.