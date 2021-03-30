It’s a battle for Wests

By STEVE MENZIES

The netball season is only three of 20 weeks old but there is a sense that it has been a long time for Wests in the KFC A-Grade.

This week it suffered another big loss, 62-18 to Federal Club Eastside, but the team is battling on.

Federal had a slow start as the Wests players applied pressure right around the court.

But once the reigning premier clicked the goals flowed.

Carly Wilson was in top touch, and well supported by Simone Tribe, and netted 13 goals without a miss.

Wests defenders Kimberlee Rowling and Florence Bourk showed the spirit of the team as they battled to hold back the avalanche of ball the Federal shooters were receiving from the team’s dominance up the court.

Leading 18-2 at the first break, Federal maintained its control even with coach Deb Grey taking the opportunity to rest players and give youngsters Ellie Herbert and Maggie Dash a half in the top grade.

Wests captain Katie Hannah said results against Federal and Rovers were disappointing as the team wanted to be more competitive.

“We have lost a lot of players from last season while Feds have been together for a long time,” she said.

“Even their young players have been around the place.

“It is pretty tough but we have to get used to playing together.

“it is always hard for shooters against tall defenders

“We had some promising plays but have to get used to the intensity, be tighter in defence and have more patience in our plays.”

There was plenty of excitement in other grades.

Federal Office National Angels had its first win after moving up into the A-Reserves this year, coming from five goals down at half time to defeat Wests Epilogue 42-41.

Tierneigh Morton came on as goal shooter for Angels and netted 10 fourth quarter goals to spearhead the win.

Neata Glass Giants, the other team to move up to the Reserves after initially nominating for B-Grade, kept its winning run going with a 40-21 victory against Wests Gillen.

Giants, with a mix of youth and experience ran 10 players through the game as it claimed equal top position with Rovers Complete Construction, which had a bye, with the win.

Federal MPH, Seasons Complete Fencing & Steel Sales and Seasons CADS continued on their winning ways – against The Alice Springs Brewing Company Giants, Stratco Federal Queens and Sundowners Alice Hospitality Supplies respectively – in B-Grade while Rovers had its first win of the season defeating Wests 2 30-21.

Federal Scorchers, in B2-Grade, was another first-time winner, defeating Seasons R&R Tax + Bookkeeping 43-39, leaving Seasons as the only winless team of eight in the grade.

Rovers Complete Construction made it three from three with a 42-23 victory against Neata Glass Giants.

Federal P&V Flames won its third straight game, defeating Giants Dreamers 51-27, in C-Grade while Wests and Rovers BnTz also had comfortable wins.

All four 17-and-under games were one-sided with Wests 50-18 win against Neata Glass Giants the closest.

Three final-term goals enabled Rovers Fusion to draw its 11-and-under clash with Sundowners Elders Insurance 6-6.

There is no netball next weekend due to Easter with all grades, including the first games for the 8-and-under and 10-and-under grades on Saturday, April 10.

PHOTOS: Wests on the attack through centre Catrona Thomson. Federal club Eastside defenders Tahlia Lee and Katelyn Paterson • Federal Club Eastside veteran Crystal Dixon in control.