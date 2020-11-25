Zachary Rolfe seeks to have trial moved to Darwin

Zachary Rolfe’s defence team are seeking to have his trial moved to Darwin. The application will be opposed by the prosecution.

Defence counsel has asked for their lengthy written submissions supporting the application suppressed, at least until the application is heard.

The hearing has been listed for 11 December, 3.30pm, and will be heard at the Supreme Court in Darwin by Justice Dean Mildren, who will the trial judge.

There will be a video link to the Supreme Court in Alice Springs “so that members of the public and family are able to see and hear those proceedings”, said the registrar hearing from counsel this morning.

She ordered that no document in support of the application be released to any non-party, until that matter is determined by the trial judge.

The trial itself has been listed for 5 weeks, commencing 19 July 2021.

Mr Rolfe is accused of the murder of Kumanjayi Walker on 9 November 2019 in Yuendumu.

He has indicated that he will plead not guilty.

He remains on bail in the ACT and will attend the application hearing by phone.

– Kieran Finnane