Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 46 "Look, his first fly."
Issue 46Volume 25

“Look, his first fly.”

By Erwin Chlanda
0
17

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“The Crown” missed the punchline and got the weather wrong when it showed Prince Charles, Princess Di and little William disembarking in Alice Springs from their flight from London, on March 3, 1983.

Episode 6, Season 4 of the otherwise excellent docudrama streaming on Netflix also didn’t get Charlie drawing his wife’s attention to one of the region’s inevitable “friendly” creatures which had apparently settled somewhere on his infant son’s face.

His first Aussie salute?

And yes, the river was running, but at the airport it wasn’t raining at the time of arrival.

How do I know? I was there, doing a pool shoot for several TV networks, together with a gaggle of camera persons lining up neatly behind a rope.

I was the closest to the aircraft and when the Royals had ambled past on the red carpet I stepped over the rope for what’s called in the trade a walking shot.

A police officer, unceremoniously, performed a very robust double-Nelson upon me, putting an abrupt end to my creative camera work.

The officer’s name was Daryl Manzie.

He later became a capable CLP Minister of the Crown and after that, following retirement, a radio presenter which gave us opportunity to have a laugh in a public forum about our Royal encounter.

Previous articleA payback with kindness
Next articleYouth Hub out, Empowered Futures in
Erwin Chlandahttps://alicespringsnews.com.au

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 46

Youth Hub out, Empowered Futures in

Kieran Finnane - 1
By KIERAN FINNANE The Town Council is changing the focus of its plans for young people. The much-spoken of Youth Hub concept has been dumped...
Read more
Issue 46

A payback with kindness

Erwin Chlanda - 0
Sir – The Aboriginal Inprison Restorative Justice Process has potential for reducing reoffending directly or indirectly. Restorative justice addresses the harm of wrongdoing and initiates...
Read more
Issue 46

Boxers beat COVID: Open air bouts on Saturday under lights

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By ERWIN CHLANDA Nearly 30 Territory boxers and possibly two from South Australia will contest an open-air tournament at the Youth and Community Centre, at...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

©