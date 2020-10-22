Thursday, October 22, 2020

Motorcyclist in hit and run dies

By Erwin Chlanda
A motorcyclist who was struck in a hit and run incident in Alice Springs last week has died in hospital interstate, police disclosed this afternoon.

“The five occupants of the vehicle which struck the 47-year-old man, will have their charges upgraded,” says a media release.

“The three youth offenders involved in the incident will appear in court tomorrow.

“One man has been remanded in custody to appear at a later date, and the other man will appear in court on November 3.

“A report will be prepared for the coroner,” says the report.

IMAGE: A Facebook post by prominent local Wayne Thompson who started a donations appeal for the man who died today.

