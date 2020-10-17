Youths run from stolen car as man fights for his life after hit and run

Police have arrested boys aged 13, 15 and 16 and a man aged 19 after a hit and run incident that left a man fighting for his life in the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

They were charged after the vehicle they were travelling in went through a red traffic light, colliding with a motorcyclist.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene, where the 47-year-old male rider suffered life threatening injuries. The man remains in a critical condition.

The 19-year-old and the youths aged 16 and 13 were arrested when they ran from a stolen motor vehicle which was spiked by a police tyre deflation device on Grevilla Drive late on Thursday, police say.

A fourth person, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested by detectives from the Alice Springs Criminal Investigation Branch late yesterday.

Charges laid include hit and run cause serious harm; fail to rescue and provide help; drive unlicensed.

The four have been bailed to appear before court at a later date. Police continue to conduct inquiries to identify the fifth person who was in the vehicle at the time.