Some good rains but Alice isn’t getting much

Steady rain has fallen in town by 9am today while 36mm fell at The Garden northeast of Alice Springs with similar falls nearby of 35mm at Arltunga and 34.4mm at Gemtree Park.

Undoolya received 18.2mm at Undoolya and 13mm was recoded at Alice Springs Desert Park, says the Bureau of Metereology.

Along with the rain in the south came a swift chill.

Alice Springs dropped to 13°C yesterday after reaching a peak of 37.5°C on Saturday. Similarly, Uluru fell to 14°C yesterday, following a high of 39.3°C on Saturday.

Flooding is possible in central parts of the NT today and tomorrow with a flood watch current for the MacDonnell Ranges and Simpson Desert. Heavy falls may lead to significant stream rises. Check your warnings here.

The rain band over central Australia is expected to peak in strength today and drop another 10 to 40mm of rain around the Simpson district with heaviest falls forecast to be east of Alice Springs before weakening and clearing east from the NT tomorrow.

As the cloud band moves east sunny conditions will return to the south on Thursday, with temperatures forecast to slowly inch up from low 20°Cs on Thursday to high 20°Cs and low 30°Cs by the weekend.

Cloud picture at 14:30 AEST today.