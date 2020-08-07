Friday, August 7, 2020

Issue 32Volume 25

The way they would like you to vote

By Erwin Chlanda
The tables on the right show the the how-to-vote suggestions by the parties and some independents – see headings on top.

The column on the left shows the candidates in the order they will appear on the ballot papers.

The numbers for Araluen under the Territory Alliance heading are from sitting member Robyn Lambley. She says other TA candidates are making their own decisions about whether of not to allocate preferences.

We will update this table as information comes to hand.

Erwin Chlandahttps://alicespringsnews.com.au

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 32

COVID transparency takes another beating

Erwin Chlanda - 1
By ERWIN CHLANDA with KIERAN FINNANE Ahead of the NT borders reopening the Central Australian Health Service announced the opening of a drive-through Covid-19 testing...
Read more
Issue 32

Clear and present danger: the global nuclear threat

Erwin Chlanda - 1
By KIERAN FINNANE “The 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki comes even as the risk of use of nuclear weapons has risen...
Read more
Issue 32

Diversity at the top in council … for next seven weeks

Erwin Chlanda - 0
By KIERAN FINNANE For the next seven weeks the Town Council will be headed by by Jamie de Brenni as Mayor and Jimmy Cocking as...
Read more

