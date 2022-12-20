St Mary’s sale: Time for the church to comment, says former Anglicare NT manager

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

My association with the St Mary site began in late 2007 and resumed early in 2013 as a senior manager with Anglicare NT until June 2021.

No one should underestimate the good works of both the Anglican Diocese of the Northern Territory and Anglicare NT. Similarly, one cannot but sympathise with Bishop Greg Anderson’s need to address the financial vulnerability of the Diocese.

I find myself at this time, however, wanting to express my support for the former St Mary residents as detailed in their website.

It is my understanding they are asking the diocese to respond to specific requests for the site and will not gain individually from this process. As has been pointed out, there are other legal mechanisms and government schemes for such compensation claims which they may be actioning.

It is also my understanding that any funds from the sale of the property will go to the diocese. One would not expect any funds to go to Anglicare NT as the two bodies are separate legal entities.

What I hear the members of the St Mary’s Stolen Generation Group saying is that, because they were removed from their home(lands) and family, they are seeking continued “access” to the place that is St Mary’s, not just a building.

And they have spelt out what that access might look like – continued use of part of the land, a meeting place, a place to teach their children and their children’s children, for the land they were brought up on to still be there as their “home”.

It would appear that the diocese has gone to the market at this time without a caveat or legal protection that will guarantee the requests of the former residents. I concur with Mark Smith’s sentiments that it is not enough for the diocese to “seek” a buyer who will honour the legacy and heritage of the former residents.

The history of the Stolen Generation in this country has shown that best intentions, while honourable, are not enough. No one can question the compassion and kindness of Anglicans like Fr Percy Smith just as one cannot dispute the claims of abuse and neglect that took place in the many Church run institutions funded to implement terrible policies of removal.

The proposed sale of the St Mary’s site is of national significance. It would be good for the Church to make a public comment at this time.

Terry Cleary, Glenalta, SA

PHOTOS of St Mary’s children were provided by the St Mary’s Stolen Generation Group.