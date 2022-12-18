St Mary’s sale: Anglican Church asked to give guarantees

By ERWIN CHLANDA
Former residents of St Mary’s home in Alice Springs are making a last-ditch attempt to save the block of land owned by the Anglican Church, with offers to buy the land closing tomorrow.
Bishop Greg Anderson disclosed on September 22: “We are financially vulnerable in the medium term, and really need to find ways of increasing the diocesan income.”
Mark Smith, who says he was asked to help Stolen Generation children who were staying at the home, says Bishop Anderson has pledged to seek “a buyer who will honour the legacy and heritage of the former residents, including access to the chapel with its historic and heritage listed mural”.
But Mr Smith, the grandson of Father Percy McD Smith, founding rector of the Anglican Church in Alice Springs, says the church needs to go further to ensure preservation of the site and guarantee continued access for its former residents.
Mr Smith says his recently deceased father, John P McD Smith, had spoken to Bishop Anderson expressing concern about the sale.
“From my point of view it goes without saying that the chapel at St Mary’s needs to be preserved and maintained as a heritage site,” says Mark Smith.
“The magnificent mural in the chapel is part of the tradition of the Anglican Church in Alice Springs.
“Services should still be held there and the chapel should be open to the public.
“The Anglican Church in Alice Springs has a powerful history and the St Mary’s Chapel is very much part of that.”
Mr Smith says the church needs to go further to ensure preservation of the site and guarantee continued access for former residents.
“The definition of ‘access’ in this context needs to be defined,” he says.
“For it to be truly meaningful it will be more than just having a key to a community hall. It will need to be permanent access and the ability to meet and reflect, leave and safely display images and personal items as anyone would in a private home.”
Mr Smith says a diocese press release had committed to contributing “up to” 10% of the sale proceeds to recognise the ongoing association former residents have with the site and that “the diocese will continue to talk with former residents about this”.
In a letter to Bishop Anderson Mr Smith asked for 10% of the sale proceeds to be a minimum and asked what is meant by a “practical initiative”?
Members of the St Mary’s Stolen Generation Group on November 28 asked for a commitment for the chapel, the yellow house immediately north of it (the closest building to it), and an area around them both to keep their character as sacred, and also an access road.
The group wants any part of the sale proceeds invested and the bank interest used by the group for “spending time on the land, a meeting place, teaching our children and our children’s children about the history, teaching others about the history, telling stories, displaying photos, as an office space, for archives” as well as a memorial monument in front of the chapel”.
“The wishes of the former St Mary residents have not been guaranteed at this time,” says Mr Smith.
“Best intentions, while honourable, are not enough to address the concerns of the St Mary’s Stolen Generation Group.
“We need a white knight, a buyer, who is willing to respectfully develop the land, and also relieve the financial pressure on the Anglican Diocese.”
FOOTNOTE: Mark J Smith is the son of the recently deceased John P McD Smith, a former regular correspondent for the Alice Springs News, and chair of the St Francis House Project, a position now filled by Mark Smith.
UPDATE 4.20pm. Bishop Anderson provided the following statement after asked we asked him to comment at 3pm:
UPDATE Dec 19, 7.15am: Historian Alex Nelson provided the following information about the photo at top:
The Anglican Church does remarkable work with Anglicare NT, a significant provider of welfare, social justice and community development programs in the Northern Territory.
The church has now found that demands on its services far exceeds its funding so reluctantly it must sell this asset.
Amongst other things, the St Mary’s Stolen Generation Group want to be funded for spending time on the land, teaching children, telling stories etc. But these do not resonate with the children of the Stolen Generation that I know.
A memorial monument and honouring the legacy of the building and in particular the wonderful mural are essential as recognised by the church.
I would hope that those who seek far ranging benefits from the sale recognise that much of the proceeds will flow to benefiting the most vulnerable members of our community.
Here is a chance for someone to step up and make sure the right thing is done by people who lived at St Mary’s and also bail out the church.
The St Mary’s Stolen Generation Group are the children of the church, they were raised by the church, and what they have quietly and persistently been seeking to do is the reconciliation work of the church.
Surely the church can forego a small part of the profit they would otherwise make to work with them on this?
I am currently supporting the St Mary’s Stolen Generation Group and am putting together the content for their website.
@ Celia: The Church will forgo a small sum (there is no profit) to continue their reconciliation work and erect a memorial and they will forgo some value by preserving the building.
But Stolen Generation compensation claims should be directed at governments that enacted the assimilation policy rather than churches.
Should the Lutherans compensate Aboriginal people? They assimilated but also protected.
The church desperately needs the money from this sale to assist the broader community in need and it should not be hamstrung by the demands of a small minority.
In the early 80s when Milton Blanch was the manager, I was the chair of the board at St Mary’s.
We had a visit from then CM Paul Everingham because there was government money involved.
I had this concept of St Mary’s being turned into a school camp for senior students from Southern schools to come here to satisfy ecological and cultural components of their curriculum requirements, along the lines of what Timbertop does at Geelong Grammar, but inclusive of all denominations.
The history of the stolen generations would be one attraction to give a bit more perspective to that argument.
I did a rough survey of Anglican schools in three southern states and came up with a very rough figure of 10,000 to 12,000 accomodation nights annually.
The logistics were then sent to Brian Vaughn as ACER Vaughn, consulting engineers, at the time and a report was sent out to the Diocese in Darwin.
There was no response and I think there were interests in Darwin who only thought about real estate interests and subdividing for short term profit.
My rationale was that the property would provide an ongoing cash flow to finance the activities of the Diocese in the long term, and serve a very useful social need.
The concept was passed on to the a local Member, Robyn Lambley, who was also supportive of the concept.
It is sad and disappointing to see the property for sale and simply illustrates the lack of long term vision – an approach which has developed here over recent years, particularly in the tourism industry, and the lack of credibility on anything south of Katherine from government.
I still see bus loads of school students who come here for ecological and cultural experiences each year.
Parks that usually accomodate them are no longer active in that area. One only has go to visit Mclaren Vale, Winton and other tourism centres to see just how far behind our thinking has been. There is also a glaring need for a retirement village for seniors along the lines of the Masonic Lodge scheme in South Australia, where my late mother lived very happily for many years.
My worst fears are that the Church lost a golden opportunity to be more self funding and that we will end up with the 180 houses promised by government and another Kilgariff disaster based on real estate interests and not community social needs, in direct contrast to the social ideals of the Anglican community but dictated to by the real estate industry.
@Josh: Two months before the sale was announced the gathered Australian bishops, including the Bishop of the Northern Territory, issued a public statement which included:
“With deep repentance the Australian bishops present at Lambeth 2022 recognise that the Anglican Church of Australia … within our own history aided the forced removal of First Nations children from their parents (the Stolen Generations) which has resulted in inter-generational trauma for many First Nations peoples.
The Anglican Church of Australia acknowledges its own sinfulness in this regard, has sought forgiveness, but continues to walk with First Nations peoples on the long journey of reconciliation.
And are you saying the Diocese has committed to handing the proceeds of the sale to Anglicare NT which is a different legal entity and mostly funded by Government?
And what building is guaranteed?
The Diocese could have chosen to protect any part of the property but instead has gone to sale with no covenant or any other sort of legal protection over the land.
The heritage-listed mural can be moved off site under the terms of its listing.