One of two young person lost in bush still missing

One of two young people lost in the area of Arlparra and Harts Range since Tuesday has been found.

14-year-old Mahesh Patrick was discovered in bushland by a community member around 9.30pm last night.

He was taken to the Arlparra clinic and treated for dehydration. He also had sore feet from walking in the remote environment, say police.

Mahesh’s companion, 21-year-old Shaun Emitja remains missing.

Senior Sergeant Michael Potts said Mahesh has told police the pair became separated on Wednesday.

“We have concerns that Shaun has had no water and the temperatures are extreme.

“A helicopter is continuing an aerial search with information provided by Mahesh. Police and trackers are continuing the ground search.”

Police were contacted by family just after 10am on Wednesday after the two failed to return to the remote community of Hermannsburg on Tuesday after attending the Arlparra sports weekend.

It is believed the pair left Arlparra on Monday night and were travelling in a blue dual cab utility. The vehicle was located bogged on a dirt track 9.6km from the Redgum Store.

An air search in the area of Arlparra and Harts Range is assisted by emergency services members work.

Police initially have not ruled out the possibility that the two were picked up by a passing vehicle

“However we do hold concerns as we’re unsure as to what provisions and water they have on them.

“Local police have advised there was significant rainfall in the area on Sunday, making the vehicle become bogged.”

– Police Report.