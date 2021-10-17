Zero tolerance penalties in wake of netball grand final

ASNA President John Gaynor reiterated ASNA’s commitment to a zero tolerance to breaches of the code of behaviour: “ASNA is committed to providing a safe, fair, inclusive and enjoyable environment for everyone involved in netball.

“And we need the clubs to be active participants in achieving that aim. The code applies to players, officials, and spectators. I am appealing to our clubs to use these penalties as an example of what happens if not enough attention is paid to reinforcing with their membership that netball should be played with a generosity of spirit and in a decent, honourable, and fair way.

“ASNA is totally committed to fair play and respect for our umpires.” Mr Gaynor said.