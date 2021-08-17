Candidates speak with the Alice Springs News

Here are our main interviews and stories – so far – by our reporters, in the lead-up to the Town Council election on the 28th of this month.
PATRICK BEDFORD: Hands-on tourism boss in bid for Mayor.
MARLI BANKS: Complete current projects instead of starting new ones.
ELI MELKY: Five to four block votes a thing of the past.
MICHAEL LIDDLE: Making sense of the rules for two worlds.
MARK COFFEY: Candidate has background in high finance, law & order.
BLAIR MACFARLANE: A career battling the problems with the kids.
Will elections finally fix council’s skate park mess?
KIM HOPPER: Well-scoring Independent in Braitling now shoots for Mayor.
MATT PATERSON would be a RRR Mayor.
PATRICK BEDFORD: Voting blocks out, partnerships in.
JIMMY COCKING: Masterplan idea but no costed projects.
JAMES DASH: James ready to do his Dash.
KIM HOPPER: Recycling should be the fourth R for council.
Council turns back on promising youth initiative.
Kids: See them as our future, not a threat.
JAMIE DE BRENNI quits, may flip numbers in Council.
ALLISON BITAR: Council needs more women and more younger people.
Alice needs Mayor with optimistic vision: CDU.
EDITORIAL COMMENT by ERWIN CHLANDA: It is the people’s election.
Mayor Ryan blocked fracking motions: Green group.
Staff shortages a worry for council youth programs, pool.
MARLI BANKS: Time for a change of the old guard.
MATT PATERSON stands for Mayor.
STEVE BROWN: Racial divide is the major issue.
Mayor, deputy keep distance from COVID.
Councillors split on bullying in chambers.
Council green waste: Operation successful but patient critical.
Deputy Mayor fiddles while Alice burns.