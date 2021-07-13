Marli Banks for Mayor: Time for a change of the old guard.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Outspoken Town Council member Marli Banks has announced she will be standing for Mayor at next month’s local government elections.

“It is time for a fresh start and a change of the old guard,” she says in a media release.

The businesswoman and mother is one of the three female members serving on the 13th council.

She says she champions transparency, regional planning and the development of community projects, “committed to working towards outcomes that will directly benefit Alice Springs and the region more broadly.