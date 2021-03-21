Robberies in Central Business District

Police are investigating a series of robberies overnight in the Alice Springs CBD.

Just after 9pm In Todd Street [1] a man was knocked to the ground by a group of offenders.

Detective Sergeant Michael Ordelman says: “The group then moved to the car park on Gregory Terrace [2] where they accosted a group of people in a car. One of the occupants of the car was knocked unconscious and his wallet was stolen.

“Just after this a woman had her hand bag stolen near a licensed venue in the Mall [3].

“The victim and a staff member chased the group onto Gregory Terrace [2]. The male staff member was assaulted before the group fled towards the Todd River [4].”

Two of the victims have been taken to Alice Springs Hospital for treatment.

A bank card stolen from the bag snatch was later used at businesses in the CBD.

“Police arrested one of the group of offenders in the Todd River just after 10.30 pm,” Det Sgt Ordelman says. “He is currently in custody at the Watch House assisting police with enquiries.”

The matter is being investigated by Strike Force Viper and Alice Springs Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police are calling for any witnesses that may have seen any of these incidents to contact 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police media release.