Revolving door of dysfunction continues at Lhere Artepe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Sir – On Saturday members of the Stuart family representing the Mparntwe custodians and the original Mbantarinya Native Title claimant group attended what we believed to be the Lhere Artepe AGM at the Doubletree by Hilton.

As non-members of the Lhere Artepe RNTBC or the Mparntwe Aboriginal Corporation we attended only as observers, as requested by other deeply concerned non-member Native Title holders who had received an invite.

We are providing this statement to express our deep concern, disgust and embarrassment at what occurred at the meeting, and to make clear as mentioned in previous statements that Lhere Artepe does not represent nor speak for Mparntwe custodians.

We also state that we have no confidence in Lhere Artepe’s ability to properly function as a representative body for our hard fought for Native Title rights and interests.