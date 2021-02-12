Friday, February 12, 2021

MaveriX bigger than Ben Hur

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Local company Brindle Films is looking for 400 people.

No, that’s not a typo: It’s the number of crew and acting personnel which will be “rolling” from April in Central Australia, making a 10-part kids’ adventure series to screen on the ABC early next year and later on Netflix in some 200 countries.

MaveriX will the biggest production ever made in the NT, including Australia and Crocodile Dundee much of which were shot outside the NT.

The subject is almost a no brainer: Dirt bikes, of course, the icon in the home of the Finke.

Trade Minister Nicole Manison, who paid a visit to the Alice Springs Motorcycle Club this morning, says the NT Government has put in $1.5m for the company which produced – you guessed it – Finke, directed by Dylan River.

Ms Manison speculates the project will pump $5m into the Alice Springs economy.

Early starter: Jetcor motorcycle dealer Garth Thompson will be supplying 17 bikes and service personnel for them.

The ABC will show MaveriX in Australia exclusively on ABC ME across iview, the linear channel and social media.

FROM LEFT: Arthur Hemmes, Minister Manison, Mr Thompson, Zoran Elliott and Isaac Elliott.

