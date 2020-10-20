Gunner move stinks of arrogance and hubris: Finocchiaro

Mr Gunner “has scrapped the only opportunity the non-Government members will have this week to speak about the issues that matter for their constituents.

“What matters to the people of Alice Springs is the level of crime taking over our town” but the first opportunity to raise this will now be on November 11, says Ms Lambley in a media release.

“This will erode democracy in the NT. These decisions are about a Government hiding from scrutiny and not wanting to be held to account.”

“We all know the Gunner Labor Government is scared of scrutiny, but this takes the cake,” says Ms Finocchiaro in a release.

“They just want to sneak legislation through the Parliament under the cover of darkness without checks and balances. We saw this earlier in 2020 when the Government blamed the COVID-19 crisis to rush legislation through.

“Additionally, the Government is also increasing the number of Dorothy Dixer questions during question time, bringing them back on sitting Wednesdays.”

PHOTO: Ms Lambley (at left) and Ms Finocchiaro.