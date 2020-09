Alice Springs News reader Paul Lewis says he goes to Albrecht oval early in the mornings to take the dog.

“This photo shows part of the scoreboard and there are two, opposite the goals at each end,” he says.

“So there is a possibility of impaling yourself on four of them.

“The height of the horizontal bar is about 1500 mm or a ten year old’s eyes.

“Considering the Town Council is supposed to care for our safety, one has to ask, what the heck?”

The News is seeking comment from the council.