News readers are vocal as Opposition abstains from Voice vote

Dozens of Alice Springs News readers, in our readers’ comment columns, are canvassing diverging views about “Yes” or “No” in the referendum later this year.

Many submissions are well-informed and detailed, some express anger and disappointment with the proposals.

Our debate has been stared by prominent Territorian Ted Egan, 90 years old and for three quarters of a century a player in, and an articulate voice on social and political affairs, as well as a popular entertainer and composer.

Meanwhile the CLP Opposition is abstaining from a vote in the NT Parliament about the Voice: “We want the Federal Government to come to the Territory and sit down with Territorians and explain what the Voice is and how it will make our lives better,” says a media release.

“To date, there has been no engagement with people living in our communities. We want every Territorian to be fully informed.”

The Opposition claims the Government’s position is influenced by Federal Labor which is telling Chief Minister Natasha Fyles “how to do her job, just like they told the Chief Minister how to do her job in Alice Springs”.

Below are links to our recent reports, opinion pieces and readers’ comments about the Voice to Parliament, Truth Telling and recognition of Aborigines in the Constitution.

Voice: Voters want chapter and verse now

Kids trouble: The government has to fix it, says Mayor

Voice signals claims by 200 nations for dispossession, genocide, 200+ years of rent

Voice: People decide, then Parliament fills in the details

Pushing the Voice in 1.3 million square kilometres

Low voter turnout puts need for Voice in doubt

Voice: A rebadged ATSIC for the Constitution?

What Uluru Statement?

Captain Cook didn’t follow King’s orders

Voice may ‘lead to constitutionally enforced racism which is absolutely abhorrent’

Hapless closing the gap going round and round

PHOTO AT TOP: CLP parliamentarians with Leader Lia Finocchiaro in the middle.