Voice: A rebadged ATSIC for the Constitution?

COMMENT by DON FULLER
The ALP is once again set to cause major problems, both to Aboriginal People and the wider Australian community, due to naivety and a superficial understanding of Aboriginal human development in remote regions.
The introduction of self-management and self-determination by the Whitlam government in the early 1970s resulted in devastating living conditions and outcomes for Aboriginal people living within rural and remote regions, where most Aboriginal people live.
“The Voice” is the current hand-out thrown by Mr Albanese to his left wing faction.
As with the Whitlam government, this is likely to further escalate the misery suffered by Aboriginal peoples and lead to increasing division within the Australian community.
About 35% of Australia’s Indigenous people live in major cities, with 65% living in regional and remote areas.
Many elite left-wing activists from the city who noisily say that they speak on behalf of Aboriginal people have had little or no experience living within remote communities.
They also possess very weak linkages with traditional Aboriginal culture and law.
If disadvantaged and marginalised, such urban Aboriginal people have far more in common with poor white people within urban regions than Aboriginal people living within remote regions.
This can be seen from the virtue signalling through “welcome to country” presentations where body painting, dance and musical instruments have been assembled in a manner more reminiscent of a school theatre presentation, than a serious and respectful acknowledgement of traditional Aboriginal cultures.
Such virtue signalling is an insult to traditional Aboriginal people and to the wider Australian community.
It is mainly such “woke” urban Aboriginal people who have been pushing the left-wing of the Labor party to include “The Voice” within the Australian Constitution.
A similar voice to government has already existed in the form of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC). This organisation existed from 1990 to 2005. It too, was established under an ALP government.
ATSIC was also supposed to be the body through which Aboriginal Australians and Torres Strait Islanders were formally involved in the processes of government affecting their lives.
ATSIC involved widely elected regional councils established throughout Australia and a board of commissioners who made decisions on policy and funding.
However, this body became characterised by corruption, mismanagement and serious alleged criminal behaviours by its leadership. It was completely ineffectual in overcoming the major problems faced by Aboriginal people – particularly within the remote regions of Australia.
As a result it was disbanded in 2005.
A major problem with “The Voice” is that its proponents want it enshrined in the Constitution, so it can’t be abolished even if it follows the performance of ATSIC.
By wanting the body included in the Constitution, the proposal suggests that regardless of unacceptable performance, the body should be free to continue.
This is a proposal without precedence within responsible governance arrangements, anywhere in the world!
Such a body would be, like ATSIC, elected by Indigenous Australians that may exercise de-facto vetos over any policy or legislation that was seen to affect Indigenous Australians. This would be likely to include all policies and legislation that come before the Australian Parliament.
It would therefore have enormous power and influence and would effectively, despite vehement denials, become a third chamber of parliament.
To further add to the insurmountable problems this would pose for governing Australia, there would be a “truth-telling” commission and a treaty. This would inevitably lead to compensation payments or reparations to be funded by tax-payers and would seriously impair the Federal and State government budgets.
What is it about the proposal for a “Voice” to government that is likely to drastically change the disastrous outcomes or be different from ATSIC?
No detail has been released by the government nor the proponents of “The Voice” on how it will function in practice, or on how the previous problems experienced by ATSIC could be avoided.
This is a major problem given that it is intended to include this new body in a changed Constitution.
For example, how is “The Voice” going to deal with the waste and incompetence that was common in ATSIC and many Aboriginal organisations?
The ALP is supposed to be a party with the ideals of economic and social equality for all Australians. However, their political representatives appear voiceless and clueless when dealing with the substantive issues of economic and human development for those living within remote regions.
NT Senator Jacinta Price on the other hand, rightly points to the need for legislative change in a number of practical areas.
She also calls for economic development to be the main basis for improvements in the standard of living and human development of Aboriginal people.
In the Northern Territory Aboriginal people own around 45% of the land area and 80% of the coastline. Such vast assets have however, failed to generate economic and employment opportunities due to road blocks imposed by governments.
Urgent legislative change is needed to reform the Land Rights Act and the land councils acting as impenetrable gate keepers to economic development on Aboriginal land.
Over many years commentators have pointed to the substantial economic activities that could be generated through joint-venture operations in numerous industries, including horticulture, tourism, environmental management, forestry, agriculture and pastoral operations.
There is also a major opportunity for small enterprise development in Aboriginal remote communities in the form of bakeries, fuel service stations, laundromats, furniture retailing and landscaping, for example.
However, governments have listened with a tin ear and lacked the courage and commitment to act.
It is far from clear how “The Voice” to government will change this. We can expect a never ending gravy train of reparations for past misdeeds, by those claiming some relationship with Aboriginal people, however marginal this may be.
Such payments are likely to reduce the resources available for Aboriginal people living within remote regions and further damage already intolerable living conditions.
If we are to succeed as a nation on behalf of all citizens we need to find ways to work together for mutual benefit rather than increasing the divisions within our society.
Dr Don Fuller has published widely in the field of Aboriginal economic development in remote regions of the Northern Territory. He has worked in a number of remote communities in the Territory attempting to assist in the building of small enterprises to aid community development. Dr Fuller is an occasional visitor to Alice Springs.
@ Don Fuller: Much of what you write I agree with and much of it I don’t. At least you know what you’re talking about.
I believe that paradoxically it is possible for two opposing arguments when dealing with the “remote Aboriginal” / “mainstream society” dichotomy to both be right (or wrong for that matter).
For better or worse ATSIC came the closest to being a pan-Aboriginal voice.
I think that John Howard’s abolishment (with bi-partisan support) of ATSIC was prompted by political opportunism and was a classic case of throwing the baby out with the bath water.
If a similar propaganda campaign was waged against the Parliament and the same criteria applied as used against ATSIC, it too should have been disbanded.
An interesting read.
ATSIC was not as bad as it is described today. My brother Tim Egan, a hard-headed, conservative ex NT Police Inspector, was appointed to examine the books of all ATSIC regions after the Howard Government sacked it.
He was especially asked to identify fraud. Tim referred to that as “snouting”. After his meticulous scrutiny he reported that in over 90% of regions there had been impeccable book-keeping and the implementation of many sound activities and policies.
Where there had been “snouting,” particularly in Victoria and Queensland, it had been extreme: He named the crooks. So Don, meaningful comparisons today are difficult.
Surely, First Australians deserve a place in the sun? The Commonwealth government simply needs to bullet-proof its approach for a change.
I propose the implementation of a body to be called “The Academy of First Australians” after the style of L’Académie Française, with a permanent mandate. There is no requirement for a referendum or any Constitutional amendment: Given the privacy of the ballot box, 97% of the population would put down any attempt to empower 3% to have a privileged position.
The 1967 referendum was a total aberration, never likely to be repeated.
But it did give the Feds the power to pass (benign) laws based on race.
Stupid activists refer to this as “the race clause” and demand its rejection, but this merely recognises how scant is their level of understanding.
To demand “A Voice to Parliament” is surely the kiss of death.
Don I want to see your evidence that there has been improvement after ATSIC: My direct observations are that things have declined since the abolition of ATSIC and especially since the NTER and the abolition of ATSIC programs like CDEP and CHIP.
A crucial structural issue that you fail to mention is the long term neglect of remote living Indigenous people and the shameful inability of government to deliver equitable NEEDS based support on a recurrent basis, not to mention extraordinary capital and infrastructure shortfalls everywhere.
As an economist you would know that land is but one factor of production and much Indigenous titled land has low commercial value in a western developmental sense.
If the Voice is a constitutionally enshrined ATSIC terrific hopefully such embeddedness will stop any future government from abolishing an Indigenous led institution that did much good and that needed strengthening not elimination: So much for the land of the fair go!
Fair enough Frank and Ted. I have a lot of respect for both your valuable opinions and experience.
Aboriginal people do need a place in the sun.
However, this won’t, in my opinion, be achieved in Australia by attempts at Constitutional change.
It needs also to reflect far better than previously, the silent majority of Aboriginal people suffering in remote regions, rather than the “woke” urban Aboriginal people with questionable linkages to more traditional people(s).
Thanks for your valuable comments.
While there is an oblique reference to “the introduction of self-management and self-determination by the Whitlam government in the early 1970s”, there’s no mention of an earlier Indigenous representative body, the National Aboriginal Consultative Committee (better remembered as the “National Aboriginal Conference”) established in 1973 to provide an advisory role to the Department of Aboriginal Affairs and the minister.
The members of the NAC were also elected by Indigenous people.
Established by the Whitlam government, the NAC was reformed during the Fraser government but eventually abolished in 1985 by the Hawke government.
Despite being intended as an advisory body to government, the NAC was prominent for its political activism; not least its advocacy for a treaty (or more specifically a “makarrata”) between Indigenous people and the Federal government, and for national land rights.
ATSIC arose from the ashes of the NAC during the latter years of the Hawke government.
The NAC lasted 12 years, ATSIC for 15 years – there seems to be something of a life cycle for these attempts of Indigenous representative bodies to government.
Here we go again with “the Voice” but is it going to be just another Tower of Babel?
Jon – I certainly wasn’t trying to argue that things had not worsened since ATSIC. They continue to worsen significantly.
As Ted says, any new body needs to be “bullet-proofed”, but, in my view, attempting to put it into the Constitution will increase divisions within society, particularly if it doesn’t perform.
While land is only one factor of production, much of it has a high potential value. It provides therefore, an essential tool by which Aboriginal people can negotiate with the wider community for additional factors of production such as capital and labour.
Many businesses are interested to establish such joint venture operations.
Clearly far more needs to be done by governments to build education and training within Aboriginal communities.
I also agree with a number of your points, such as that relating to CDEP, and how this could have been built on far further, and infrastructure requirements – but due to space requirements, these discussions may be for another article.
I obviously don’t agree with much of what you say Don.
You have no doubt read my letter to the Editor “Captain Cook didn’t follow King’s orders” (Erwin’s headline).
I’m embarrassed that this country was settled on the fiction of Terra Nullius. And it’s high time we acted on the eleven? reports to Parliament on these matters.
The Uluru Statement From The Heart is the plea of First Nations peoples to Government, and is the culmination of their efforts after an exhaustive process.
It is insulting to dismiss it, and all involved, and end up back at “Start”.
@ Don Fuller: Far from the self determination policy resulting in devastating outcomes for Aboriginal people it produced some of the most important and celebrated outcomes for some groups.
Take the Pintupi / Luritja people living at Papunya or the Ngaanyatjarra people at Docker River. Both these groups were living on other tribes’ countries and treated as second class citizens.
At Papunya, “Pintupi rubbish” was a commonly used expression in the early days and most Pintupi denied they came from the West. No way in the world would outsiders at Docker River get access to new housing. Many lived at the rubbish dump.
As a result of the self determination policy with support from the Federal Government both outsider groups were able to establish their own communities, Kintore and Tjukurla.
This happened despite the ferocious opposition of the CLP Government here in the NT. They argued that they had already supplied (meagre) resources at Papunya and Docker and would not replicate them.
The horrific violence between different language and family groups at other communities has been avoided and both Kintore and Tjukurla communities are peaceful and welcoming communities.
Try telling people at Kintore or Tjukurla and several other communities that self determination was failure.
Having watched media presentations on the statement over the last few months it’s hard to tell which people truly represent the rural Indigenous people around from round here and other similar areas, and which are the hangers on from non rural areas, claiming Aboriginality.
How can the ordinary people tell? Should Aboriginality be registered at birth as it is in some other countries or will the future generations describe this as the age of compensation just as we had the age of reptiles, with people lining up for their “just” rights? Can I suggest that the current song on the ABC “We are Australian. We are one, but we are many” be appointed as our national anthem, or having seen Indonesian primary school texts labelling Australia as South Irian and West New Guinea as they have done with West Irian. Was that a better alternative to what we got and continue to question?
@ Ralph: So glad you stick up for self-determination.
As I see it the authorities (politicians, bureaucrats and others with their snouts in the trough) had and have a vested interest in the status quo. As such they sabotaged and worked counter self-determination (instead of promoting and assisting it) and set it up for failure.
That self-determination had its successes is a testament to those resilient and wise Aboriginal leaders who fought against the propaganda assault which has led to many buying into the perception that self-determination was a policy destined to failure.
Now we’re pussifooting about whether Aboriginal should have a voice to Parliament.
They had a voice, just that no one listened.
(Sorry for the generalisations.)
@ Ralph Folds. Are you not conflating self determination with the homelands movement, Ralph?
Self determination was almost a decade later and focussed on CDEP as a means of providing a wage for things like rubbish collection, hygiene and limited maintenance.
Essential services like health and education were provided by government in places like Kintore where I worked for a short time in 1981.
It may have worked for a period in some communities (too many differences to lump them all together, while interspersed with other policy scraps), but it seemed to fall over, often due to staffing, frustrations with lack of recognition, overlap between layers of government and was an option for the era in which it operated.
Water resources were problematic in some communities and remain so. The point being that the success or failure of self determination as a policy is open to further analysis and comment.
I believe that it’s fair to say that it was of very limited success and am willing to stand corrected.
Thanks Bob. It would I think, be a great help if some additional information were available from government as to just what is intended with respect to this new body, particularly as it involves a Constitutional change.
As I have asked, will it be superior to ATSC, or will it be an underperforming organisation, our nation is effectively unable to change? Indeed, does government have a successful track record at all in this area?
I have far less confidence in providing the Federal government with a blank cheque. I don’t think any of us want to see things going back to “the start”. However, given such a substantial change to the Constitution there is a need surely, to understand whether this is the best way to proceed.
Many respected commentators argue that the changes suggested by the Prime Minister are far from clear, from a legal perspective, and may cause further disruption and dislocation to both Aboriginal and Non- Aboriginal peoples.
I remain unconvinced as to whether the real concerns of Aboriginal peoples in rural and remote communities have been heard and understood. If not, then this will be where the true problems and “insults” will lie.
Thanks Ralph. Good to hear of some positive outcomes. However, unfortunately these would seem to be the exception rather than the rule.