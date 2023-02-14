Voice: Voters want chapter and verse now

COMMENT by TED EGAN

The present apology, rehabilitation, Voice and Treaty exercise must be a two way process.

At the moment, all we are hearing from First Australian activists is a series of non-specific demands, based solely on motherhood statements.

The Federal government is equally blameworthy; voters want chapter and verse now, to enable debate in this important issue. The government stance needs to be spelt out in specific detail ASAP; otherwise ALL proposals will eventually be negated in a referendum, regardless of what present day polls might seem to be saying.

The relevant referendum maxim is always: “If you don’t know, vote NO”. Where would morale be then?

Perhaps a “reasonable government stance” would be as follows:

• All First Nations to be identified and incorporated, as the first step in the entire process. An official map to be issued. Tindale’s Map was, originally a good guide in showing linguistic affiliation, nowadays it would provoke Brian Bourke style concern and predictable rebuttal. There is a vital need to show the immensity of the recognition that is required.

• All individual members of Nations need to be named, enrolled on a Register of First Australians, organised and controlled by First Australians. Understandably, many activists will be outraged at such a suggestion; hopefully, responsible First Australian leaders will acknowledge the need for such a register, initiated and controlled by them; the larger, populous First Nations will demand present-day, per capita compensation.

There must be the possibility of scrutiny, from all or any quarters, as there will be all sorts of phonies claiming “indigeneity”. Only genuine First Australians are relevant to today’s discussions. Despite attempts by First Australians and their supporters to align with international issues, we are not talking “blakness”, not even “blackness”; indeed thousands of today’s genuine First Australians are not very black in any case.

But they do have rights to inheritance. We are talking “inheritance” within Australia by authentic First Australians, i.e., those self-identifying people who can establish genetic evidence of links to their respective nations – in the continent officially named “Australia” in 1803 – dating back to 1787.

In traditional Aboriginal society, one’s personal identity is determined matrilineally, for mother is obvious in every case; one’s inheritance of “land rights” is usually patrilineal. Nowadays many people, indeed many genuine First Australians “over identify”, quoting affiliation with three or four nations. Rarely are non-Aboriginal genes mentioned.

• A “Truth Telling” exercise, along the lines introduced in South Africa, should be conducted quickly and decisively, in order that young and New Australians may be made aware of the enormity of the dispossession of First Australians since 1788. The findings of such an exercise would best be expressed by the PM, following the example given by Paul Keating in his memorable Redfern Speech.

• An “Academy of First Australians” can be legislated immediately in the Federal parliament, authorised Constitutionally – Section 51 (xxvi) – by the 1967 Referendum. There is no need for any referendum to enable this, so let’s forget the idea. An Academy of First Australians – elected by First Australian voters – could be legislated immediately, with a prescribed written mandate comparable to L’Académie Française, enabling a “Voice to the Nation” on all First Australian affairs.

Then a referendum could enshrine such a body in the Constitution, to prevent sackings as PM Howard did with ATSIC. To continue to insist on a referendum now, to authorise ” A Voice to Parliament” is surely the Kiss of Death.

• A huge lump compensatory sum will be payable in every case – doing sums like x times population – plus other “hereditary” factors bound to be introduced by the legal advisors to the First Australians.

The precise sums need to be done now, the taxpayers need to be advised up front. Let us be wary at all times of the rogues and crooks. Remember ATSIC – basically an achieving, admirable, creditable body – ruined by a few fraudulent snouters and nepotists, especially in Victoria and Queensland.

• A name of the new form of land tenure is essential, preferably an Aboriginal term. A task for The Academy. Crucially, leaders of “traditional” nations should agree that such “traditional” land may NEVER be sold.

Ted Egan

• Government should insist that traditional nations agree to be responsible for all their members at all times. Correctly, eminent First Australian leader, Pat Turner says: “Only we can close the Gap / Chasm.” Onyer Pat. Now there’s an achiever! In positive terms, this includes education, health, legal, cultural and artistic considerations, but also extends to law and order, including incarceration, gaols and rehabilitation centres.

Is a Wiradjuri person who allegedly committed an offence in Perth to be extradited to Wagga Wagga? Think of the endless, mindless ramifications.

At the moment activists demand a “Voice to Parliament”, plus what they call a “Makarrata Treaty” – based on purportedly traditional knowledge, claimed by people who have no idea what they are talking about. They can’t even pronounce the word properly! But they shouldn’t bother: the term is hopelessly inappropriate in any case.

Unless the Prime Minister acts promptly and decisively, I submit that we are heading for absolute disaster. 95% of non-Aboriginal Australian voters will be asked to accord specific powers and rights to 5% of First Australians.

In the privacy of a ballot box? Discerning voters are already asking questions like: Who will do the basic work in these newly-recognised Nations – roads, public facilities, aerodromes, public buildings?

Who will staff hospitals, schools, aged care centres? Who does what and with which and to whom? A standard town with acceptable standards of living will be required in every nation, where First Australians will have paramount control.

A great idea, way to go. Easy in remote regions, but how do you do this within say Darwin, let alone the big capital cities? Normally such functions are controlled by shire council type bodies, run by experts. It can all be sorted out –and reasonably quickly – if all parties move effectively and quickly.

I extend to my many First Australian friends a gesture of good will in your ongoing battles. At 90 years of age I am appreciative of the kindness and generosity extended to me during 70 plus years of contact, work and travel within your traditional homelands. Thank you. I am on your side.

Ngiya yirula, yintanga Murrumungatjimirri, ngindila murantani mantani, ingarrdi kukunari. Waia tua. Mana.

MAP of First Nations © Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies.