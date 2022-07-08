Voice may ‘lead to constitutionally enforced racism which is absolutely abhorrent’

LETTER TO THE ALICE SPRINGS NEWS

I don’t fear global warming nor wilderness scare mongering, but I do fear divided allegiances.

We have one sole loyalty and that must be to the Australian people. Some are victims of their own one-eyed opinions that they consider are a fact. For them, there is no room for anything else to be discussed.

Had Australia actually been invaded, the descendants of its native population would be classified as a conquered people and their land rights would be abolished.

History is not there to be liked or disliked – it is there for you to learn from.

If it offends you, that’s even better, because then you’re less likely to repeat it – it is not yours to erase or destroy.

The colonisation and modernisation of Australia is a clear example of an historical inevitability that is out of our (and your) hands. Indigenous society never had the power to deny visitors. We were fortunate that a benign outcome was the arrival of the British.

You cannot accuse racism for failures. An indigenous voice in Parliament [as called for in the Uluru Statement from the Heart – above, text below] is not an answer to anything.

We are in this together and don’t need chip-on-shoulder politics. This may lead to constitutionally enforced racism which is absolutely abhorrent.

Marilyn Quirk

Heybridge 7316