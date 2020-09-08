Cabinet: Mega department, mega debt

By ERWIN CHLANDA
Chief Minister Michael Gunner (pictured) has given himself the portfolio of Treasurer previously held by Nicole Manison, presiding over a deficit approaching $8 billion.
Comments Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro: “In the wake of four years of relentless negative economic and fiscal management, it was prudent that the Treasurer lose her job.
“However, the only person less capable of being Treasurer in the Gunner Government is Michael Gunner himself.”
In The Centre he has promoted Chansey Paech to the Cabinet as Minister for Local Government, Minister for Remote Housing and Town Camps, Minister for Indigenous Essential Services, Minister for Central Australia Economic Reconstruction, and Minister for Arts and Culture.
“He takes on responsibility our massive remote housing program – one of the Government’s most important commitments,” says Mr Gunner.
He himself will also be Minister for Major Projects and Territory Economic Reconstruction, and Minister for Strategic Defence relations.
Deputy Chief Minister Nicole Manison is the Minister for Mining and Industry, Minister for Northern Australia and Trade, Minister for Defence Industries, Minister for Agribusiness and Aquaculture, and Minister for International Education.
She will also continue to serve as Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services, which is welcomed by the Police Association.
Natasha Fyles will continue as Leader of Government Business in the Legislative Assembly and keep Health.
“Continuing as Police Minister and Health Minister, Ms Manison and Ms Fyles will also keep serving on the Security and Emergency Management Sub-Committee of Cabinet, ensuring certainty and continuity during this public health emergency,” says Mr Gunner.
“Minister Fyles has been tasked with working with the Federal government to pursue opportunities for the Howard Springs facility (pictured) to be a centre for national resilience, recognising the important role it has played during this crisis, as Minister for National Resilience.”
She is also Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Minister for Major Events, and Minister for Racing, Gaming and Licencing.
Eva Lawler will take on a super-portfolio as Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, Minister for Renewables and Energy, Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Water Security, and Minister for Essential Services.
“Eva will continue to oversee our unprecedented infrastructure program which has supported thousands of jobs in hard times, while also driving the jobs of the future in renewables,” says Mr Gunner.
Paul Kirby completes the Cabinet’s “economic recovery team” as Minister for Small Business, Minister for Jobs and Training, and Minister for Public Employment, also serving as Minister for Corporate and Digital Development, Minister for Veterans Affairs and Minister for Recreational Fishing.
Lauren Moss is Minister for Education, Minister for Women, Minister for Youth, Minster for Seniors, and Minster for Children.
“As part of their new responsibilities, Minister Moss and Minister Kirby have been tasked with ensuring there are training and job pathways for our young Territorians who are close to completing their education and entering an uncertain employment market in the middle of a global recession.”
Selena Uibo is Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Minister for Treaty and Local Decision Making, and Minister for Parks and Rangers.
Another new Cabinet appointment is Kate Worden as Minister for Territory Families and Urban Housing, Minister for Disabilities, Minister for Sport, and Minister for Multicultural Affairs.
“Today Territorians have been delivered yet another blow by Michael Gunner with a reshuffle that is going to mean further devastation to our economy in the future years,” Ms Finocchiaro said yesterday.
“We’ve also seen the creation of mega departments. When Labor came to power in 2016, they created large departments, which have not been supported by Government to deliver on the outcomes needed.
“Now Labor have made even larger departments with our main economic drivers placed in a single megadepartment which will be directed by at least three separate ministers.
“This will cause confusion, overlap and uncertainty at a time when we need clarity and decisiveness. It also creates additional bureaucracy by increasing the number of ministries by about 50%.
Photo collage at top, left to right, 1st row: Gunner, Manison, Peach, Fyles. 2nd row: Lawler, Moss, Uibo, Kirby.