Cabinet: Mega department, mega debt

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Chief Minister Michael Gunner (pictured) has given himself the portfolio of Treasurer previously held by Nicole Manison, presiding over a deficit approaching $8 billion.

Comments Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro: “In the wake of four years of relentless negative economic and fiscal management, it was prudent that the Treasurer lose her job.

“However, the only person less capable of being Treasurer in the Gunner Government is Michael Gunner himself.”

In The Centre he has promoted Chansey Paech to the Cabinet as Minister for Local Government, Minister for Remote Housing and Town Camps, Minister for Indigenous Essential Services, Minister for Central Australia Economic Reconstruction, and Minister for Arts and Culture.

“He takes on responsibility our massive remote housing program – one of the Government’s most important commitments,” says Mr Gunner.

He himself will also be Minister for Major Projects and Territory Economic Reconstruction, and Minister for Strategic Defence relations.