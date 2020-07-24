The new News: You’re looking at it

Rupert dropped in the other day giving me some invaluable advice about how not to run a local newspaper.

Welcome to the new-look Alice Springs News, the same newspaper we started printing as a weekly in 1994, transitioning online well ahead of the pack in 2011, still here in 2020.

The media landscape has changed enormously in that time, with more and more mastheads disappearing or down-sizing.

A lot of advertising, a major source of revenue, has migrated to social media and search engines such as Google have rendered some of it redundant (by the “find a hairdresser near me” type searches).

The News has felt those pressures too but we have continued to publish and have grown our readership, with an average over the last 12 months of around 25,000 unique readers a month.

Thank you, all of you, for your interest and loyalty.

With the demise of the Centralian Advocate as a printed bi-weekly our presence as the only dedicated written word medium in town has never been more important.

Keep logging on, continue to comment on our stories, become a supporter, if you can, with a financial contribution, and please support our advertisers.

For our part, we will continue to report the news without fear or favour, drawing on decades of local experience, and provide a platform for expression of Central Australian views and debate.

Here too your contributions are welcome and we thank the many expert, thoughtful and creative writers who have enhanced our pages over the years.

Our transition to this new format today could not have happened without the excellent IT skills of Daniel Preston and his enduring patience – thank you so much, Daniel!

At a time of immense challenges around the world, which inevitably make themselves felt here in our town, we look forward to playing our part in facing them.

PICTURED is our penultimate print edition, March 3, 2011.

Erwin Chlanda and Kieran Finnane