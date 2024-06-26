Government drops Henley on Todd

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The NT Government has reduced its minor subsidy for the iconic tourist attraction Henley on Todd to an extent where the even cannot take place this year, according to MLA for Braitling, Josh Burgoyne.

The writer of this report has has produced television news, current affairs and documentary reports for all national and overseas television networks for several decades and found keen world-wide interest in the quirky function that each year attracted thousands of visitors to the town, especially young people.

Mr Burgoyne said: “Today I was made aware that the 2024 Henley on Todd, meant to be held in mid-August, is not going to be going ahead due to lack of support and funding from this Labor NT government.

“Previously the event was successful in receiving $150,000 through the Community Benefit Fund, but for some reason this year’s application was knocked back.

“Along with the Community Benefit funding being pulled, organisers have also advised that the previous $180,000 over a three-year deal that the event received from Major Events had now been reduced to $50,000 for 12 months.

“Once again this Labor Government couldn’t care less about anything that occurs south of the Berrimah line with this being the second Central Australian event in as many weeks now under a cloud with a lack of support for the Masters Games meaning it will be a smaller event.

“The dry river boat races have been occurring in Alice Springs since the 1960s with locals and tourists racing against one another.”