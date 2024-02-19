Paech silent on critical underpinnings for proposed gallery

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Arts Minister Chansey Paech (pictured), distracted perhaps by the scandal over his ownership of shares in an alcohol distribution business, is not answering questions about the critical underpinnings of a project he is charged to deliver: the national Aboriginal art gallery.

The Alice Springs News emailed him on February 9 – 10 days ago:

• What is the date of [the gallery’s] business case? We covered the Ernst & Young one in 2019, delivered by Mark Crees.

We pointed out that that was before the Covid pandemic, subsequent changes in attitudes to travel, airfares becoming even higher, the persistence of significant disagreement between senior Aborigines and the government about the location of the gallery, a decrease in population, and businesses, meant to be benefitting from the gallery, shutting down. We asked him to comment on all these factors.

• Has there been a new business case? [If not] will there be one? When?

We also asked about staffing for the gallery, understanding that contracts for several non-Aboriginal staff have not been extended.

• Is there a plan for all staff to be Aboriginal? If so, please point out where that is the case.

• Do you believe the director of the gallery should have a profound background in the arts. Do you think the current one [Sera Bray] does?

Ms Bray was confronted by angry members of the public at a meeting in September last year, opposing the chosen place of the gallery at Anzac Oval, the compulsory acquisition of the land from the town council, and stressing that senior women custodians of sacred sites do not approve of the location.

