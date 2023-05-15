Alice national Aboriginal art gallery: Don’t hold your breath

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The proposed National Aboriginal Art Gallery is still five years away, and elements of its funding appear to be unclear despite a $130m commitment from the NT and Federal governments.

This was disclosed this morning when a government tender document stated the gallery “is currently in development and due to open in 2028”.

The tender is for a “Consultancy – Development and Implementation of a Fundraising Development Strategy”.

The Department of Territory Families, Housing and Communities says it is seeking a “specialist consultant to advice and work with National Aboriginal Art Gallery staff and the fundraising committee to:-

• Develop a Fundraising Strategy and Action Plan.

• Advise on ongoing staffing needs to support operational funds development.

• Development of collateral in support of the strategy; and

• Ensure financial sustainability into the future through a comprehensive approach to fundraising, including leveraging public and private philanthropic avenues of support (both cash and in-kind).

The document says the consultant will need experience in working with First Nations organisations and an appreciation of the “unique nature of the gallery, including its commitment to First Nations principles”.

The News asked Arts Minister Chansey Paech why a consultant is needed given the still non-existent gallery already has a Senior Director, Tracy Puklowski and there is a National Aboriginal Art Gallery Reference Group.

PHOTO at top: Dr Gerard Vaughan, co-chair of the National Reference Group for the National Aboriginal Art Gallery, in a promotional online video for the gallery.

UPDATE 4:20pm

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas says it will cost up to half a billion dollars or more to build an “internationally significant” Tarrkarri Aboriginal cultural centre (below) in Adelaide – up to triple the $200m budgeted, according to InDaily.