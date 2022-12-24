Anglican Diocese: Silent night on St Mary’s sale

By ERWIN CHLANDA
One thing former St Mary’s residents will not find in Santa’s stocking tomorrow: News of what’s happening to the place many call home.
Five days after the close of bids for the site the Anglican Church has still not made it clear what its intentions are with the property in Alice Springs, south of The Gap, except they want to sell it to relieve financial problems.
The most recent statement the Alice Springs News received from Bishop Greg Anderson (pictured) came on Wednesday: “The Diocese is continuing to work through the process, aware of the social and commercial sensitivities.
“We will release a statement when there is information to share.”
Also still waiting for a response is Mark Smith, grandson of Father Percy McD Smith, founding rector of the Anglican Church in Alice Springs, and a supporter of the St Mary’s Stolen Generation Group.
He wrote to the Bishop on December 18 about the views of his father, John P McD Smith, who died earlier this month, until his death the chair of the St Francis House Project in Adelaide.
Several Aboriginal children from Alice Springs received education there and were launched on significant national careers, including Charlie Perkins (google this site).
Mark Smith quotes from an email his father, upon hearing about the sale plans, sent to a fellow prominent Anglican: “From my point of view it goes without saying that the chapel at St Mary’s needs to be preserved and maintained as a heritage site.
“Services should still be held there and the chapel should be open to the public. The Anglican Church in Alice Springs has a powerful history and the St Mary’s Chapel is very much part of that.”
Mark Smith, quoting his father, said in his letter to the Bishop: “I understand that members of the [group] have sought a portion of the land for remembrance, healing and for future generations … an area of the land for remembrance and healing that consists of the chapel, the yellow house immediately north of the chapel (the closest building to it), and an area around them both to keep their character as sacred, an access road and 10% of the purchase price for activities associated with the site, and a monument in front of the chapel.”
Mark Smith wrote: “I also understand that in your response on December 9 you did not guarantee that members of [the group] would have any ongoing connection to the site. It is the ongoing connection that is culturally vital.”
The News received no response from Bishop Anderson to a further enquiry this morning.
Not even a lump of coal in the stocking. Terrible.
Clearly we are not singing from the same hymn sheet yet … only blank pages. Can it not be understood that ongoing access is needed … hopefully a buyer can accomodate this and still develop the rest of the site in a positive way.