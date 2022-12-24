Anglican Diocese: Silent night on St Mary’s sale

By ERWIN CHLANDA

One thing former St Mary’s residents will not find in Santa’s stocking tomorrow: News of what’s happening to the place many call home.

Five days after the close of bids for the site the Anglican Church has still not made it clear what its intentions are with the property in Alice Springs, south of The Gap, except they want to sell it to relieve financial problems.

The most recent statement the Alice Springs News received from Bishop Greg Anderson (pictured) came on Wednesday: “The Diocese is continuing to work through the process, aware of the social and commercial sensitivities.

“We will release a statement when there is information to share.”

Also still waiting for a response is Mark Smith, grandson of Father Percy McD Smith, founding rector of the Anglican Church in Alice Springs, and a supporter of the St Mary’s Stolen Generation Group.

He wrote to the Bishop on December 18 about the views of his father, John P McD Smith, who died earlier this month, until his death the chair of the St Francis House Project in Adelaide.

Several Aboriginal children from Alice Springs received education there and were launched on significant national careers, including Charlie Perkins (google this site).