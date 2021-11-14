Monday, November 15, 2021

War on buffel grass starts now

By ERWIN CHLANDA

We’ve just had lots of rain and buffel grass is ready to pounce.

Alongside roadsides the weed is growing vigorously.

Pull one out and check the colouration of the roots.

Are they pink? Yes? Then they are buffel. But at what stage is it?

If the plant hasn’t reached flowering stage you can just leave the clot right there to rot and become mulch.

But if you’ve missed that point in the plant’s life cycle and it is blossoming?

Its inevitable expansion is under way and only a phalanx of chemicals can hold it back in its relentless acquisition of our treasured parklands.

