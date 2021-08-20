Rolfe trial: Crown battles on at the High Court

By KIERAN FINNANE

An application to stay the trial of Zachary Rolfe, the NT police officer accused of murdering Kumanjayi Walker, has been refused by trial judge Acting Justice Dean Mildren.

The application was made by the Crown after applying to the High Court for special leave to appeal a recent decision in the matter by the NT Supreme Court’s Full Court of five justices.

The Full Court considered a range of matters concerning possible defences in the case, but what concerns the Crown in particular is their decision to allow the accused to rely on the immunity defence provided under s 148B of the Police Administration Act 1978.

This would let the jury, having heard all the evidence, consider whether there was a reasonable possibility that Mr Rolfe, when he shot Mr Walker for the second and third time (the alleged unlawful shots), was acting “in good faith” in the course of his duties as a police officer.

The Crown has argued that the only defence available to Mr Rolfe is self-defence under the Criminal Code because, in firing the second and third shots, he was no longer attempting to affect an arrest – a policing function – but was rather defending himself and / or his police partner.

In the stay application hearing yesterday, Philip Strickland SC for the Crown (left) argued that if the trial proceeded, the jury could reach a decision to acquit on the basis of a defence that “on our case, the accused is not entitled to as a matter of law”.

And the Crown could not appeal against that acquittal, even if it were based on an erroneous ruling. An accused can appeal their conviction, but there is no right to appeal an acquittal.

Mr Strickland argued that exceptional circumstances exist, a requirement for the Crown’s special leave application. There was the reference of legal questions to the Full Court, for one, and there is also “a very powerful public interest in the present case … It’s of great interest to the accused and his family, police officers, the community in Yuendumu, the wider public in the Northern Territory”.

David Edwardson QC for the accused described the Crown’s chances of getting special leave on the basis that there was some error in the Full Court’s decision as “quite frankly nonsense”, and argued there being a public interest in their appeal, as only South Australia has “a comparable immunity provision [for police officers] that deals with criminal liability”.

Justice Mildren rated the Crown’s chances of being granted special leave by the High Court as “limited”:

“It’s not evident to me that the application has other than weak prospects of success especially as this is an application for leave to appeal in a criminal proceeding against an interlocutory ruling in circumstances where the legislation does not encourage or contemplate such a process.”

Taking into account the “balance of convenience” – including impact on the accused, the community of Yuendumu where the killing took place, all witnesses, the court itself and the many organisational difficulties in rescheduling the trial, not least the availability of counsel – he denied the stay application:

“Granting a stay would disrupt the trial which has already been disrupted by the COVID crisis. It’s important that criminal trials are dealt with expeditiously and in accordance with the policy of the Criminal Code. The balance of convenience lies with the trial proceeding and accordingly the application for a stay is refused.”

Undeterred, Mr Strickland immediately advised that he would apply to the High Court for a stay, and seek a hearing on the matter today (Friday) or Monday morning.

So, while in principle the trial should proceed on Monday – or possibly as late as Tuesday if the High Court hears the application on Monday morning – if the Crown succeeds at the High Court, there will be further delays.