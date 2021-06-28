Netball: Surprise score by Rovers over KFC

By STEVE MENZIES

Rovers Complete Construction scored a surprisingly comfortable win against KFC, A-Grade rival Federal Club Eastside on Saturday.

It was no surprise that Rovers won but the 69-37 score was.

Rovers won without goal shooter recruit Wendy Stafford bringing Susie Barter into the team and she responded netting 37 goals.

Federal also was without key players Tahlia Lee and Phoebe Wilcox and called on its depth of talented juniors with Ellie Herbert and Matilda Baldwin starting on court.

Rovers veteran and co-captain Shannan King said the preparation for the contest was the same as for every game.

“We concentrate on our game and playing our own game,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter who we are playing we are confident that if we get our game right we can beat anyone.

“Against Federal our defensive trio (Tracey Meekings, Teagan McClure and Lucy Nicolai) did really well and the Centre court players took the ball into attack.

“We are fortunate to have a player like Susie in the reserves to come in when ever needed.

“To win on Saturday was a bonus to but not it was just another round and we are working up to the finals.”

Rovers began the game in a rush scoring 20 goals, to Federal’s seven, in the first 15 minutes.

It did not ease off scoring 15, 15 and 19 goals in the next three.

Federal improved scoring 12, seven and 11 goals in the same periods.

But the damage was done in the first quarter and there was no coming back for Federal.

King, who began her KFC A-grade career early in the previous decade felt the teams without teams in the top grade.

She said Rovers went through a loss of players after its run of five consecutive premierships.

“I don’t know how to get more A-grade teams. They just have wear it as they rebuild like we did,” King said.

In the A-reserves Rovers Complete Construction, which included Molly Southam and Susie Barter (for a half), defeated Federal Office National Angels 87-33, Neata Glass Giants defeated Federal Club Eastside 55-36 and Wests Epilogue defeated sister side Wests Gillen Club 40-39.

Giants Bark’n’Bath had its uneaten run in the 17-and-under grade ended by Seasons ASYASS. The final score was 44-34.