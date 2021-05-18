Tennant Creek shines in solar investment

By OSCAR PERRI

A trial of new water capturing technology is underway in Tennant Creek, with the possibility to open the door for a renewable hydrogen production industry in Central Australia.

The hydrogen production process uses electricity or focused solar light energy to split water into hydrogen, a stable and transportable energy source.

While many parts of Central Australia have an abundance of sunlight, water is a little more scarce. This trial aims to test new technology which captures water from the atmosphere in arid environments.

The trial is a joint venture between Australian companies Axcentium and Ahurei called Aqua Aerem, who have developed the technology, and is supported by the NT government.

The 12 week trial began in March, with results expected in the coming weeks.

This trial is the first stage of a pilot renewable hydrogen project that will ultimately produce renewable hydrogen for Territory Generation’s Tennant Creek Power Station to generate green energy as part of the electricity mix for the Tennant Creek community.

Aqua Aeremis also aims to provide water to drought affected and water stressed communities and future developments are targeted at remote mining and agricultural applications.

Suncable, an energy company backed by billionaires Andrew Forrest and Mike Cannon-Brookes, have also been in talks with Barkly regional council and local traditional owners this year.

The company is aiming to create the world’s first intercontinental power grid, building a 12,000 hectare solar farm near Elliot, and transporting it through 3,750km of cables, some under water, via Darwin and through to Singapore.

PHOTO: Territory Generation.