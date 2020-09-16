Beetaloo company welcomes PM’s gas plans

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The head of an oil company with interests in the Territory’s Beetaloo basin has welcomed that “gas supply will be prioritised by the Federal Government to underpin the Post COVID national economic recovery and secure the future of manufacturing jobs in Australia through the provision of reliable and plentiful long term gas supplies”.

Blue Energy’s Managing Director John Phillips says the initiative “will provide reliable, dispatchable, synchronous, firming electricity generation and has the potential to provide a significant portion of the remaining 50% of electricity generation [in Queensland] and provide a just transition for the workers currently employed in the coal-fired generation sector.

“Blue looks forward to working further with State, Federal and Territory governments to assist in bringing the significant gas potential of these large resource areas to market in a timely manner.