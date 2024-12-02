The first 100 days: Cracking down on dumpers

Cracking down on illegal dumping in Alice Springs is among the initiatives introduced by the CLP Government during its first 100 days, according to a media announcement.

Reducing Crime package – Declan’s Law, ram raids, post and boat, nuisance public drinking, minimum sentencing for assaults on workers.

Increased police presence – More officers in uniform and on the streets.

Territory Coordinator – Reforming our economy by making the Territory a more competitive place to invest.

HomeGrown Territory grants – Up to $50,000 to build a new home and $10,000 to buy an existing home for First Home buyers.

Payroll tax – Removing payroll tax for small businesses with less than $2.5m turnover.

Free swimming lessons – For all primary school students in years 1 to 6.

ATSIAGA Master Plan – Saved ANZAC Oval and progress the Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Art Gallery.

School Attendance Officers – To get kids to school and hold parents accountable.

MVR changes – Frozen registration fees, one-year free driver’s licences, 3-year trailer registration.

Corrections Master Plan – Fixing Labor’s Corrections crisis and getting prisoners out of watch houses.

Meningococcal B vaccine rollout.

New infrastructure projects in Alice Springs – $27m for sport, lifestyle, cultural, tourism and community infrastructure.

Re-established Asian Relations portfolio – Signed MOU with Indonesia to strengthen collaboration on critical mineral and strategic material supply chains.

Machinery of Government changes – For an agile public service focussed on reducing crime, rebuilding the coming and restoring our lifestyle.

Pharmacy reforms – increasing the services available at the chemist for cheaper and quicker access to healthcare.

Expanded hunting reserves – Increased areas for hunting with consistent bag limits.

Security screens for all bus drivers.

Solar battery scheme – Up to $12,000 grants.

Fines and Penalties – Passed new laws to recover millions in unpaid fines.

Legal Aid – Fixed longstanding funding issues by providing an extra $5.2m to continue legal services for quicker access to justice for victims.

Minimum floor price – Introduced legislation to remove minimum unit price for alcohol.

Approvals Fast Track Taskforce – Reforming regulatory processes and reducing approvals timeframes.

