The first 100 days: Cracking down on dumpers

Cracking down on illegal dumping in Alice Springs is among the initiatives introduced by the CLP Government during its first 100 days, according to a media announcement.
Reducing Crime package – Declan’s Law, ram raids, post and boat, nuisance public drinking, minimum sentencing for assaults on workers.
Increased police presence – More officers in uniform and on the streets.
Territory Coordinator – Reforming our economy by making the Territory a more competitive place to invest.
HomeGrown Territory grants – Up to $50,000 to build a new home and $10,000 to buy an existing home for First Home buyers.
Payroll tax – Removing payroll tax for small businesses with less than $2.5m turnover.
Free swimming lessons – For all primary school students in years 1 to 6.
ATSIAGA Master Plan – Saved ANZAC Oval and progress the Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Art Gallery.
School Attendance Officers – To get kids to school and hold parents accountable.
MVR changes – Frozen registration fees, one-year free driver’s licences, 3-year trailer registration.
Corrections Master Plan – Fixing Labor’s Corrections crisis and getting prisoners out of watch houses.
Meningococcal B vaccine rollout.
New infrastructure projects in Alice Springs – $27m for sport, lifestyle, cultural, tourism and community infrastructure.
Re-established Asian Relations portfolio – Signed MOU with Indonesia to strengthen collaboration on critical mineral and strategic material supply chains.
Machinery of Government changes – For an agile public service focussed on reducing crime, rebuilding the coming and restoring our lifestyle.
Pharmacy reforms – increasing the services available at the chemist for cheaper and quicker access to healthcare.
Expanded hunting reserves – Increased areas for hunting with consistent bag limits.
Security screens for all bus drivers.
Solar battery scheme – Up to $12,000 grants.
Fines and Penalties – Passed new laws to recover millions in unpaid fines.
Legal Aid – Fixed longstanding funding issues by providing an extra $5.2m to continue legal services for quicker access to justice for victims.
Minimum floor price – Introduced legislation to remove minimum unit price for alcohol.
Approvals Fast Track Taskforce – Reforming regulatory processes and reducing approvals timeframes.
