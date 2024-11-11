Yellow rabbit faces challenge

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The silly yellow rabbit at one end of the lane between the Supreme Court building and the post office now has competition at the other.

This creation, similar in height but vastly more impressive and thought provoking, appeared over the weekend, bolted to the ground.

Its components are car parts and some can be moved.

It’s somewhat reminiscent of Sidney Nolan’s Ned Kelly paintings except they are celebrating a bush ranger while this one, a seeming Robocop, honours our police – or does it?