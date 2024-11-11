Tuesday, November 12, 2024

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

CLICK to subscribe to our News Alert emails. They are free and will take you to the current Alice Springs News front page.

HomeVolume 29Yellow rabbit faces challenge
Volume 29

Yellow rabbit faces challenge

0

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The silly yellow rabbit at one end of the lane between the Supreme Court building and the post office now has competition at the other.

This creation, similar in height but vastly more impressive and thought provoking, appeared over the weekend, bolted to the ground.

Its components are car parts and some can be moved.

It’s somewhat reminiscent of Sidney Nolan’s Ned Kelly paintings except they are celebrating a bush ranger while this one, a seeming Robocop, honours our police – or does it?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv
error: Content is protected !!