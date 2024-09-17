Dick Kimber, 1939 to 2024

It is with great sadness that we record the passing of Central Australia’s premier scholar, one of our most outstanding editorial contributors and all up a very fine man, Dick Kimber, after a long illness.

He will be missed throughout the community.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Margaret and family – Erwin Chlanda and Kieran Finnane.

“Real True History: The Coniston Massacre” was an 18-part account, painstakingly researched, impressively written, about a dark part of Central Australia’s history.

Find more about Dick and his work at Dick Kimber: premier scholar of Central Australia with links to his writings in the Alice Springs News.