Tuesday, September 17, 2024

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

CLICK to subscribe to our News Alert emails. They are free and will take you to the current Alice Springs News front page.

HomeVolume 29Dick Kimber, 1939 to 2024
Volume 29

Dick Kimber, 1939 to 2024

1

It is with great sadness that we record the passing of Central Australia’s premier scholar, one of our most outstanding editorial contributors and all up a very fine man, Dick Kimber, after a long illness.

He will be missed throughout the community.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Margaret and family – Erwin Chlanda and Kieran Finnane.

“Real True History: The Coniston Massacre” was an 18-part account, painstakingly researched, impressively written, about a dark part of Central Australia’s history.

Find more about Dick and his work at Dick Kimber: premier scholar of Central Australia with links to his writings in the Alice Springs News.

1 COMMENT

  1. What a person, who lived among us. Amazing dedication and decency.
    Condolences to his family.
    Thank you, Erwin and Kieran.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

error: Content is protected !!