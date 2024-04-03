Did Pine Gap target missile that killed Zomi?

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Alice Springs News sent the following email to the Prime Minister at 6.15pm today. We will publish the response if and when it is provided.

Dear Mr Albanese,

Israel has acknowledged that its forces used a drone to fire missiles on the World Central Kitchen convoy in Gaza. Australian aid worker Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom was killed in that attack.

Would you please pass on this question to the American and the Australian heads of Pine Gap (pictured) near Alice Springs: “Did the joint facility provide or transmit to the Israeli military the target coordinates for this strike? Please provide a yes or no answer.”

We intend to publish the answer if and when we receive it.