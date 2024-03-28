CLC calls on young people to respect cultural leadership

Letter to the Editor

The executive committee of the Central Land Council condemns Tuesday’s senseless and shameful behaviour. We call for the perpetrators to be held to account.

It is never OK to frighten residents and damage their property.

They have disrespected the native title holders of Mparntwe who have made it very clear how they expect people to behave.

Young people should not take matters into their own hands but follow cultural leadership and authority.

The peacemakers deserve everybody’s support.

We commend the Aboriginal leaders and the steps they have taken so far and who are trying to resolve the dispute peacefully.

Cultural processes are best dealt with on country, under the guidance of the elders and senior community leaders.

The CLC will support community leaders to help families resolve the underlying disputes.

CLC chair Matthew Palmer and Deputy chair Warren Williams.

PHOTO: From our archive, CLC council meeting, April 2023.