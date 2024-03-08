Here’s the art gallery – on paper

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The public is getting a first glimpse of what the proposed national art gallery will look like inside, and the outside too seems to have received a new appearance (photo at top).

The Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics today released details of a planning application, for public comment, with an April 5 deadline, showing details of all five levels and containing comprehensive information about the project.

There seems to be less space allocation to art works (blue areas) than for “admin” and other purposes – see legend above.