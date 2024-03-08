Here’s the art gallery – on paper

By ERWIN CHLANDA
The public is getting a first glimpse of what the proposed national art gallery will look like inside, and the outside too seems to have received a new appearance (photo at top).
The Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics today released details of a planning application, for public comment, with an April 5 deadline, showing details of all five levels and containing comprehensive information about the project.
There seems to be less space allocation to art works (blue areas) than for “admin” and other purposes – see legend above.
The plan reveals all …
All you need to know about the state of the arts today – almost as much admin/management space as there is the actual art space. Any space for the actual artists?
Hopefully stays on paper. Marginally more pleasant on the eye than the previous image posted by the News, like its predecessor the edifice lacks sympathy with its environment.
Nothing will go ahead with this until after the election. This government is too hopeless and knows how controversial it is so they can wash their hands of it after they get booted out in August … hopefully.