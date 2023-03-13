No say for Alice in Fyles defence dialogue

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Facilitating “strategic dialogue” is among the aims of NT Defence Week in May, according to an announcement by Chief Minister Natasha Fyles. but Alice Springs won’t be a part of it.

“A suite of events” is being scheduled for Darwin and Katherine while the big daily newspapers in Sydney and Melbourne, in several full-page comments over three days, are declaring Pine Gap, the spy base outside Alice Springs, as targeted for destruction in what they describe as the likely event of war over Taiwan.

“With the development of strategic infrastructure, the Northern Territory is positioned as a key enabler for defence in the Indo-Pacific region,” says Ms Fyles.

By strategic dialogue the Chief Minister clearly means discussing business opportunities not exploring the public’s view of the relentless militarisation of the NT.

“The Territory hosts a capable and resilient local defence industry which is evolving to support platforms, programs and projects coming to the region.

“The Territory industry stands ready to deliver defence and national security requirements in response to the imminent Defence Strategic Review.”

She has not responded to a request for an interview, in keeping with Marion Scrymgour and Malarndirri McCarthy, her fellow Labor politicians in Canberra.

“The program will ensure local businesses receive a greater understanding of the Defence market and have the opportunity to engage with decision makers across the domains,” says Ms Fyles.

Nuclear weapons capable US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber, similar to the type to be stationed in Tindal outside Katherine. Photo Australian Aviation.