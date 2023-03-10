Pollies mum on “Pine Gap goes” in Taiwan war

COMMENT by ERWIN CHLANDA

Will the Northern Territory be dragged into a war over Taiwan? Two major national newspapers say this may happen, but the two Labor parliamentarians representing The Centre in Canberra will not answer questions.

Lingiari MHR, Marion Scrymgour (at right), and the ALP Senator for the NT, Malarndirri McCarthy (below left), are not available to comment as The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald quote expert opinion: “If China seriously wants to go after Taiwan in a military sense … that means Pine Gap goes” – in the first 72 hours.

The sister newspapers, in massive spreads over several pages and three days, also mention the RAAF bases in Tindal and Darwin as vulnerable.

“America would defend Taiwan by fighting from bases in Australia,” says one of the experts quoted.

“Especially those shared with or controlled by the US are obvious targets for an adversary” – clearly covering the defence ‘assets’ in the NT.

It is also suggested that 150,000 American troops would descend on the NT, an instant massive increase to its current population of 250,000.

“Why would China use its limited resources to attack Australia instead of focussing solely on seizing Taiwan? Because of the strategically crucial role Australia is expected to play for the United States in the conflict,” suggests one of the articles.

A spokesman for Senator McCarthy says she is “not available” to comment.

As it happens she and her government’s head, Anthony Albanese, are in the same place, in the US where he is negotiating spending 170 billion of Australian taxpayers’ dollars on nuclear submarines – and when haven’t there been blowouts in expenditure on complex projects like this?

Senator McCarthy’s mission in the US is a few notches below that of her boss: She is leading an Australian delegation of nine women-issues experts to an 11-day meeting in New York of the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

The priority theme for CSW this year is “innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for women and girls,” according to a statement online.

It could be claimed the possible nuclear immolation of Senator McCarthy’s constituents is of a graver nature than that UN event. Yet she can’t spend 20 minutes on the phone to answer some vital questions.

Also concurrent is discussion in two recent books, Our Exceptional Friend by Emma Shortis and No Enemies, No Friends by Allan Behm.

Both authors deal in part with what the 70 year-old ANZUS (Australia New Zealand United States) Security Treaty means in terms of Australia’s obligation to follow the US into wars, usually unsuccessful.

Experts in their fields, they both argue that ANZUS obligations are nowhere as clear as usually assumed by Australia.

Ms Shortis quotes Article IV of the treaty: “Each Party recognizes that an armed attack in the Pacific Area on any of the Parties would be dangerous to its own peace and safety and declares that it would act to meet the common danger in accordance with its constitutional processes.”

She comments: “A promise to ‘act’, after all, could mean absolutely noting.”

Mr Behm refers to Article I: “The Parties undertake, as set forth in the Charter of the United Nations, to settle any international disputes in which they may be involved by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security and justice are not endangered and to refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force in any manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations.”

He comments: “The loftiness generated by terms like ‘any’, ‘peaceful’ and ‘justice’ lend an unrealistic breadth to ‘endangered’, effectively eviscerating the first part of the paragraph.”

And he writes: “Drafted in terms that are at once high-minded and intentionally imprecise, the treaty affords the Americans enormous amounts of wriggle room.”

The News emailed both Ms Scrimgeour and Senator McCarthy on Wednesday: “What will you tell the PM to say to Mr Biden with respect to your electorate?

“Do you want him to offer Australia’s support in any war over Taiwan?

“Do you consider that would be Australia’s obligation under ANZUS?

“What is your comment about Pine Gap in that context, and the remarks in today’s Sydney Morning Herald about the base being an obvious target?

“I’m going to write a comment piece on Friday and look forward to including your thoughts.”

Both acknowledged receipt of our email but gave no reply, despite follow-up calls.

Note: Dr Emma Shortis is a historian who focuses on US and global environmental politics. Allan Behm is Head of the International and Security Affairs program at The Australia Institute.

PHOTO: US Marine Corps Sergeant Jacob Montana during a simulated fire mission at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT. US Marine Corps photo by Corporal Lydia Gordon.