Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 12 Govt authority kills plans for two servos because of a date on...
Issue 12Volume 26

Govt authority kills plans for two servos because of a date on a letter

0

By OSCAR PERRI

The NT Government’s Development Consent Authority has rejected an application for two proposed new service stations in Alice Springs because it was was not received within the time of the current permit.

United claims that it was, providing lengthy supporting documents including a copy of the application dated January 12 this year, and a statutory declaration from the construction company that filed the application confirming the date.

Email correspondence between NT government town planners and project managers reveals that the application may have been mistakenly sent to Alice Springs Town Council, though a note in the top corner of the submission form says it was sent to a Development Assessment Services email account.

Regardless, the application has now been denied, short of either again taking the matter to the courts or submitting a new development application permit to the DCA.

This may be the end of the story for United Petroleum.

Alice Springs Town Council has been contacted for comment and has told the News it will provide one.

The members of the Development Consent Authority’s Alice Springs division are Suzanne Philip (chair), Deepika Mathur, Christopher Neck, Cr Jamie de Brenni and Jimmy Cocking.

PHOTO: The intersection of Schwartz Crescent and the North Stuart Highway was the location of one of the two proposed service stations.

