CLP to introduce tougher bail laws

LETTER TO THE EDITOR
The Gunner Labor Government should be ashamed of its negligent failure to address the Territory’s crime crisis, which was showcased last night in a damning report by Nine’s A Current Affair, focusing on Alice Springs youth crime and weak bail laws.
The first thing Michael Gunner needs to do is apologise to every Territorian for this failure. The story highlights the raw pain, fear and violation that thousands of Alice Springs residents are feeling daily. They have been totally abandoned by the Gunner Government.
Those images delivered a knockout blow to our tourism sector. At a time when the COVID-ravaged industry is struggling to re-boot, the Northern Territory can’t afford our image on the national stage to be obliterated. The footage beamed across Australia last night did just that.
Now the nation has seen more of Alice Springs at night than our own Chief Minister. This isn’t a media beat-up, Chief Minister, this is a real problem that you need to address.
The level of devastation and embarrassment you have brought to Territorians is immeasurable. You don’t deserve to be our leader.
Territorians have long been calling on the Gunner Government to stop the revolving door of repeat youth offending. We passed crisis point when it was revealed half of all youths arrested last financial year were on bail and 75% of offenders dealt with by Strike Force Viper are repeat offenders. Our police need more powers, more resources and more support.
There is no leadership from the Chief Minister, so we will lead from Opposition and introduce tougher bail laws next week in Parliament.
Leader of the Opposition, Lia Finocchiaro
Hi Lia: Can you please link to longitudinal and peer reviewed studies that support your claims that tougher bail conditions on children positively impact their recidivism?
You state that the ACA program highlighted the raw pain, fear and violation that thousands of Alice Springs residents are feeling daily, and that these people have been abandoned by the Labor government.
Do you take issue with the fact that the program did not try to understand the raw pain, fear and violation that some Aboriginal children may be feeling, and why this may drive them to become “offenders” in the first place?
Do you feel angry that these youth have been abandoned by the Labor Government? If so, why didn’t you say?
You care about the tourism sector, but not about the children who are in this situation. Do you know their stories? Do you understand the disadvantage they experience? What are you trying to do for them as Leader of the Opposition?
Lastly, are you aware that ACA is known among left, right and green to be a sensationalist and inflammatory news show.
We could call it Murdoch’s holy cow.
Don’t you think you should try and address news from more reputable and credentialed news retailers? I just think it’s a little shame-job that you choose to use ACA as your ammo, like, really?
Southern Police Commander Craig Laidler says its not a problem we can “arrest ourselves out of”.
If the CLP actually support the police and Alice community then they would be suggesting constructive solutions as opposed to more prison time which doesn’t reduce crime.