Alhekulyele / Mt Gillen to be closed to public

From March next year the badly eroded informal trail that ascends Alhekulyele / Mt Gillen from behind Flynn’s Grave will be closed to the public, in response to the wishes of Traditional Custodians.

The Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security announced the decision today, saying there were also “concerns for public safety on the unmaintained trail.”

Through ongoing consultations with the department and the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority (AAPA), “Mparntwe custodians have made it clear that their preferred course of action is to close access to the trail permanently,” says a media release from the department.

“The traditional site name is Alhekulyele and it is a major Akngwelye (Dog) sacred site. This is a very dangerous and important site and deeper parts of the story are known only to senior Mparntwe custodians,” says the release.

It quotes Traditional Custodian and spokesperson, Benedict Stevens, on the closure: “This site is central to Ayeye Akngwelye Mpartnwe-arenyethe – Dog Story of Alice Springs.

“The climbing track never should have been there, and the old people have asked for a long time for it to be closed.

“We share this place. We want to keep the people and the sites safe.

“It is important to respect the sacred sites, and we are pleased Parks is now asking people to stop climbing this way.”

Chris Day, of the department’s Parks and Wildlife Operations, says: “We understand the Mt Gillen climb is a popular activity, however the Department respects and supports the wishes of the Traditional Custodians to stop access to protect sacred sites and for cultural sensitivity.

“The trail is not an authorised walking trail and therefore is not maintained, which is also creating issues with erosion, creating safety and environmental concerns.

“The Department has a strong relationship with the Traditional Custodians and after many years working to explore alternative, safe routes, it has been decided that closing access is the only option.

“Out of respect for the Traditional Custodians, signage has been installed requesting that the public no longer use this sacred site for recreational purposes. Access will be closed from 1 March 2021.”

Says Bobby Nunggumarjbarr, board chair of the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority: “The sacred site Alhekulyele is very important to custodians in the Alice Springs region.

“The Authority supports the decision by Parks and custodians to restrict access to that site for safety and cultural reasons.”

Image: Documentation of a carved wooden sign made by an anonymous artist in 2017 after taking a sacred sites tour with Mparntwe apmereke artweye (custodian) Doris Kngwarraye Stuart. The image was part of an exhibition responding to the tours at Watch This Space.