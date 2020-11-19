Minister says ‘no’ to 51 blocks in Stegar Road

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Planning Minister Eva Lawler has refused an Exceptional Development Permit (EDP) for 51 residential blocks in Stegar Road in the suburb of Ross.

She says she rejected the application, lodged by Craig Lambley and others, because the lot sizes would have been “significantly less that the minimum required” in that land zoned Rural Residential and Rural.

The Lots are 9349, 8111 and 5531.

The issue of an EDP “is likely to create expectations from developers and land owners in rural areas” for similar applications and undermine the integrity of the NT Planning Scheme.

The reasons given by Minister Lawler also include a lack of a threatened species survey; details of erosion mitigation; suitable fire access to the east; and some Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority clearances.